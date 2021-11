Baku (Azerbaijan), Nov 30 (AP) A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office.

Also Read | US Gun Violence: 19-Year-Old Kerala Girl Shot Dead in Her Sleep As Bullets Pierce Through Ceiling in Alabama.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims. (AP)

Also Read | La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)