Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The involvement of Pakistan's caretaker government in the approval or rejection of the nomination papers for the upcoming general elections of the prospective candidates was flatly denied by Murtaza Solangi, the caretaker minister of information for the country, according to ARY News.

While speaking to a media outlet, the minister said that the approval or rejection of nomination papers, which was a constitutional process, had nothing to do with the caretaker administration.

He said that the caretaker administration was determined to help the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provide the electoral watchdog with administrative and financial resources.

"Only the Election Commission has authority to decide on election-related matters," the minister said, according to ARY News.

In addition to the PKR 10 billion that was previously provided to organise elections, Solangi stated that an additional PKR 17.4 billion has been released to the Pakistani Election Commission.

He responded to a query by saying that the constitutional bodies had been operating within their bounds.

He stated that the PTI was a legally recognised political party and that all political parties received fair coverage on national media in accordance with their editorial policies, ARY News reported.

The much-awaited general elections will take place on February 8, 2024, with the national poll organising authority finally issuing the schedule following the Supreme Court's order. (ANI)

