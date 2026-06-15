World News | 'Miracle of Mantra': Slovak Musician Inspired by India's Spirituality Performs for PM Modi's Welcome

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): A Slovak musician who says he discovered the "miracle of mantra" during a visit to India was among the artists who performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his grand welcome in Bratislava, highlighting the growing cultural bonds between India and Slovakia during the Indian leader's historic visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Slovak capital on Sunday evening on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and greeted with a series of cultural performances by local artists.

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One of the highlights of the reception was a spiritual performance by the Slovak musical ensemble Mahadeva Kirtan Project. Speaking to ANI, the group's founder, Marek Zilinec, said it was a privilege to perform before Prime Minister Modi.

"It was an honour, and we are thankful that we could play for PM Modi," Zilinec said.

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Recalling how India inspired him to create the ensemble, Zilinec said his exposure to Indian spiritual music left a lasting impression on him.

"When I first visited India and listened to the spiritual music and mantras there, I discovered the miracle of mantra, which gave me inspiration--something that no other music gives me. Although I have studied music and I am a professional musician here in Slovakia, no other music offers me such beauty as mantras do. I wanted to perform here and bring the miracle of mantra through music," he said.

Another key cultural presentation came from the renowned Lucnica Ensemble, which performed a choral rendition of 'Vande Mataram' in honour of the Prime Minister's visit.

According to members of the group, PM Modi appreciated both the performance and the artists' pronunciation of the national song.

"It was a wonderful experience. He was very polite and grateful to us. It was especially memorable because I had never performed before a Prime Minister before," a member of the ensemble told ANI.

The Lucnica Ensemble had earlier performed the Indian national anthem during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Slovakia in 2025.

The Prime Minister also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora. Hundreds of community members gathered outside the hotel in Bratislava, greeting him with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."

Members of the Indian community working across Slovakia described their interaction with the Prime Minister as memorable and emotional.

The visit marks the first-ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993 and is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations across political, economic and cultural spheres. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)