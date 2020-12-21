Paris, Dec 21 (AP) France's interior minister has led high-profile condemnation of anti-Semitic abuse directed at the runner-up of Miss France 2021, who has Israeli origins.

Saying he was “deeply shocked by the rain of anti-Semitic insults,” Gerald Darmanin noted in a tweet that police were now mobilised to investigate.

April Benayoum, 21, came second in Saturday's televised pageant, but her moment in the limelight was quickly sullied. When, in an on-set interview, she called herself Italian-Israeli, the comment triggered a wave of abuse on Twitter.

Some of the tweets invoked the Holocaust.

Benayoum, who won Miss Provence before competing nationally, was born to a Serbo-Croatian mother and an Israeli father.

“It is sad to witness such behaviour in 2020,” she told Var-Matin newspaper following the abuse. (AP)

