Phnom Penh [Combodia], December 29 (ANI): As a part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III, Indian Naval Ship Kiltan has arrived at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Flood Relief (HADR) material for the flood-affected people here.

"INS Kiltan arrives at Sihanoukville port in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Flood Relief (HADR) Material for the flood-affected people of Cambodia," India in Cambodia tweeted.

India and Cambodia share strong cultural ties. The relations have reinforced in recent years due to increasing engagements in all sectors. The current visit seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region, as per the statement.

The Mission Sagar-III is part of India's HADR assistance to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing pandemic. This mission is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. It also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

On December 25, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of HADR stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam. (ANI)

