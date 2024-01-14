Dubai [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended a reception held by Sultan bin Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Ali, to the daughter of Saleh bin Amhi bin Humaid Al Mansouri, in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.

The reception was also attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

