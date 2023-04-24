Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 24 (ANI): Mohammed Shahabuddin was on Monday sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Shahabuddin at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11 am (local time), Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members, and hundreds of distinguished guests attended the oath-taking ceremony of Mohammed Shahabuddin. Shahabuddin replaced Md Abdul Hamid, whose tenure as Bangladesh's President ended on Sunday.

Also Read | COVID-19: Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.16 Drives Global Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mohammed Shahabuddin signed the oath documents for the president's office. Earlier on February 13, the 73-year-old politician was elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh.

Mohammed Shahabuddin was born on December 10, 1949, in Bangladesh's Pabna town, Dhaka Tribune reported. He obtained his MSc degree from Rajshahi University in 1974 and later cleared LLB and BCS (Law) examinations.

Also Read | World Malaria Day 2023: Time To Deliver on Promise of Zero Malaria for Everyone, Says WHO.

Mohammed Shahabuddin served as the General Secretary of Pabna Edward College Chhatra League from 1967-68, Vice-President of Undivided Pabna District Chhatra League from 1969-70 and President of Pabna District Chhatra League from 1970-73. He served as the convener of Pabna District Shadhin Bangla Chatra Sangram Parishad, according to the statement on the office of the President of Bangladesh's website.

Mohammed Shahabuddin actively participated in the Liberation War in 1971 as a member of 'Mujib Bahini,' according to the Dhaka Tribune report. During his career, he served as a district and sessions judge and an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) commissioner. He also worked as director of the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, as per the news report.

He was elected secretary general of the BCS (Judiciary) Association twice in a row. He was involved in the legal profession in the High Court following his retirement from service, as per the Dhaka Tribune report. He also served as a member of the Awami League's Advisory Council and chairman of the party's Publicity and Publication Subcommittee.

Mohammed Shahabuddin's wife Rebeka Sultana retired as Joint Secretary to the Bangladesh government in 2009, according to the statement on the office of the President of Bangladesh's website. Currently, Rebeka Sultana is working as a professor and director of a private university. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)