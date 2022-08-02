Kathmandu [Nepal], August 2 (ANI): Dozens of devotees were stunned to see a live Monocled Cobra in a basket brought by a snake charmer on the premises of Naag Pokhari coinciding with the festivity of Naag Panchami.

The Fifth Day of Bright half-moon of Shrawan month, as per the lunar calendar is regarded as Naag Panchami, a day dedicated to Serpent Deities. People flock to the nearby ponds and Naag temples to worship the Serpentine Deity with this the festive season starts in the Himalayan Nation.

Devotees who thronged to infamous Naag Pokhari to worship the serpent deity on Naag Panchami offered vermillion powders, flowers and milk as they feel relieved to worship the Serpent on its day.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "I am feeling very fortunate, I haven't imagined in my life that I would ever get a chance to offer milk to God Naag. I am deeply satisfied and feel myself fortunate than others, I don't have any words to explain the feeling."

"I felt that Naag Devta came in his real form to give me blessings," Mithu Panta told ANI.

The Naag Pokhari, a pond dedicated to the Serpent deity in Naxal of Kathmandu was worshipped and made special offerings of the dubo grass, flower and rice grains mixed with red vermillion powder. Along with milk, fruits and sweets made of milk are also offered with the lighting of incense sticks and lamps in homage to the serpent deities.

The festival of Naag Panchami is also regarded as the festival to make the bond between humans and nature strong. On this particular day, the farmers don't dig or plough the field rather they worship the deity making the idols from the mud of their field.

As per the religious beliefs, the Serpentine deity is also regarded as the god of water and rain and it is considered that the house where the "Naag deity" resides is bestowed with wealth and prosperity.

The tradition of observing the festival started when a farmer in ancient times ploughed the field on the day of Nag Panchami and a family of serpents was killed. The serpent then promised not to spare any of the family members from that farmer after his entire family was killed.

The farmer had only one daughter who was also married off; the serpent then went to the girl's house to take revenge and saw the daughter worshipping the serpent deity. That snake who lost its family returned back blessing the girl.

