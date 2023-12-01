Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Jakov Milatovic, President of the Republic of Montenegro, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Accompanied by his delegation, including Mladen Bojanic, Charge D'affaires at the Embassy of Montenegro in the UAE, the President of Montenegro started the tour by paying homage to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at his mausoleum, where he praised his vision, leadership, and values that promoted tolerance, coexistence, and peace among nations worldwide.

The delegation then proceeded to explore the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, known for its stunning architecture and design.

They were also given insights into the mosque's history and the rich Islamic culture and heritage of the UAE.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre's distinctive publications.

The first titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in the Islamic history. (ANI/WAM)

