Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Most of the monuments dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who died liberating China from the Japanese occupation during the Second World War are well-preserved, Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oshchepkov has told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the Russian mission has been actively working to preserve over 50 Russian military monuments in the consular districts.

"All in all, most of them are in good condition, Local authorities are taking care of them, [as well as] host commemorative and patriotic events there, such as the memorial day [for ancestors] on April 4," Oshchepkov said.

The consul general added that the mission regularly visits Soviet monuments and burial sites and requests their renovation when it is warranted.

"We facilitate cooperation of our countries' military and patriotic organizations, maintain contacts with relevant organizations, provide documents from Soviet military archives to the Chinese side," Oshchepkov stated.

China has 83 Russian military memorial sites, which include monuments, cemeteries, mass, and individual graves. Most of them are located in the northeast but some of them are in the central and southern parts of the country.

They are being preserved in accordance with the 2017 diplomatic notes adopted by Russia and China. (ANI/Sputnik)

