Kinshasa [DRC], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 40 people were killed late Tuesday in a diamond mine collapse in the central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local authorities confirmed Thursday.

Alain Tshisungu Ntumba, Interior Minister of the Kasai provincial government, confirmed in front of the press the provisional casualty of the incident in the town of Samba, noting that at least six bodies have already been found and the search continues by rescue teams who are working to extract people from the ruins.

The victims are all artisanal diamond diggers operating in underground wells, said the minister, adding that the tragedy affected more than 40 wells with a depth of 15 to 18 meters. (ANI/Xinhua)

