Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paying last respects to the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa, Indian student killed in Ukraine

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1 amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, arrived at Bengaluru airport here on Monday.

Family members of the deceased medical student and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the airport, along with state government officials.

The family members paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains.

The flight carrying the mortal remains of Naveen landed at Bengaluru airport at around 3:00 am and have been sent to his native village in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said while addressing the press outside the airport.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Earlier on Saturday, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said that the family members have decided to donate their son's body for medical research.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Naveen's father said. (ANI)

