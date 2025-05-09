Moscow [Russia], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, where he thanked the Russian side for their support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Both sides also held discussion on multifaceted military and military-technical cooperation.

In a post on X, Seth said, "Today I attended a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin. In this meeting, I thanked the Government and people of Russia for Russia's support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism. Also, there was a positive discussion on multifaceted military and military-technical cooperation. In the meeting, we agreed to further deepen these relations within the framework of existing institutional mechanisms. India and Russia will continue regular consultations in the future and enhance mutual cooperation in the changing situation," he said.

Seth arrived in Moscow on Thursday and was received by Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Major General Oleg Molessev of the Russian Defence Ministry.

During his visit, Seth will participate in the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, attend the ceremonial Victory parade on Friday, hold bilateral talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, and engage with the Indian community in Moscow.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, "Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP was received by Ambassador @vkumar1969 and Major General Oleg Molessev of the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation on arrival at Moscow on 8 May 2025. He will attend the Victory Day parade on 9 May, have bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, and participate in other events of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day."

The post added, "He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Moscow. This visit will further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia." (ANI)

