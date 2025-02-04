New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday met Algeria Ambassador Ali Achoui and discussed ways to broaden cooperation between the two nations.

Singh thanked Achoui for his cooperation.

Also Read | Apple Furious Over Porn App: Apple Lashes Out at AltStore PAL, EU Rules After First Pornography App Hot Tub Comes to iPhones in Europe.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Delighted to meet Ambassador of Algeria to India H.E. Mr. Ali Achoui. India-Algeria relations have been historically friendly and cordial. Discussed efforts to further strengthen this partnership and thanked Ambassador for his lasting contribution."

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/1886745211432468888

Also Read | Cat Ban Coming in Scotland? Facing Flap Over Cats, Scottish Government Denies It Plans to Ban Felines.

Earlier on October 16, during her state visit to Algeria, President Droupadi Murmu visited the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden.

These historical sites, situated in and around the coastal city of Tipasa, provided President Murmu with a unique glimpse into Algeria's rich cultural and historical legacy. The President was accompanied by Algeria's Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1846236712877318630

Murmu was awarded an Honourary Doctorate in Political Science by the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University, Algiers III.

Speaking at the ceremony, she expressed her gratitude, stating, "It is, indeed a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)