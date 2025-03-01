Montevideo [Uruguay], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday paid a floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Uruguay and interacted with the Indian diaspora there.

Margherita said he was honoured to strengthen India-Uruguay relations this way.

Also Read | Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President's US Visit 'Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure'.

In a post on X, he said, "Paid a floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Montevideo, Uruguay, and also interacted with the Indian community. Honored to uphold the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Uruguay."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895820197791220220

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Earlier in the day, he also met Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay (designate), Fernanda Cardona in Montevideo.

He said the two discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Pleased to meet Fernanda Cardona, the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay (designate), in Montevideo. Discussed various issues of mutual interest and agreed to deepen and diversify the ties between our two friendly countries."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895712204311445767

Margherita arrived on Saturday at Montevideo to represent India at the inauguration of Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895582709759820159

Margherita is on an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, Bahamas from March 2 to March 4, Barbados from March 4 to March 6 and Nicaragua from March 6 to March 8.

According to the MEA, Margherita's visit to the Bahamas would follow up on the discussion between the two Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the 2nd India- CARICOM summit at Guyana in November 2024.

In Barbados, MoS will not only review bilateral relations following the highly successful India- CARICOM Summit and meeting between the two Prime Ministers in November 2024 but also receive the prestigious award 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was announced on that occasion.

The MEA added, "In the last leg of his visit, MoS will be in Nicaragua, where he will hold bilateral meetings. This will be the first-ever Ministerial visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs. During his four-nation visit, MoS's program would include meetings with Foreign Ministers, interaction with key political, trade and industry leaders and members of the Indian Diaspora, and a visit to bilateral development partnership project sites." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)