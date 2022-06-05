New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to African nations -- Zimbabwe and Malawi -- from June 6 to 9.

The MoS will visit Zimbabwe from June 6-7 and to Malawi from June 8-9. During the visit to Zimbabwe, MoS Muraleedharan will call on Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. The Minister will also meet other senior leaders of the country.

The MoS will also hold discussions with Dr. Frederick Shava, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe on various matters to enhance mutual cooperation.

During his visit to Malawi, the MoS will call on Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi, and will meet other senior leaders of the country.

He will also hold talks with Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi on matters of mutual interest and cooperation. The Minister will also meet a wide cross-section of the Indian community in both the countries and participate in events marking "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations during the visit.

Muraleedharan will also review the progress of the development assistance projects under the Government of India Lines of Credit (LoCs) and Grants in both countries.

The MoS had a virtual meeting with Dr Frederick Shava, on 28 June 2021. The Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, including political cooperation, cooperation in the fields of health, energy, trade, investments, and multilateral fora.

India gifted 10 ambulances, which had been promised during the visit of Vice President to Zimbabwe in 2018. A consignment of 35,000 Covaxin vaccine doses were provided in the month of March 2021. India also handed over three vehicles for the Indo-Zim Technology Centres, for which the latest technology machines are worth approx. USD 3 million have beensupplied under Phase II.

India shares excellent bilateral relations with both Zimbabwe and Malawi ranging across political, economic, cultural, and development assistance fields, which have particularly strengthened in the past few years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian leadership maintained close contact with the leadership of both the countries and supported them in their fight against the pandemic. The visit of the Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar would add further momentum to the multifaceted relations with these countries. (ANI)

