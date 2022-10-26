Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

Dakar [Senegal], October 26 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan underscored India's policy to intensify and deepen its engagement with Africa at the Dakar Forum held in Senegal.

Muraleedharan paid an official visit to Senegal to participate in the 8th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The Dakar Forum was attended by Presidents of Senegal, Angola and Cabo Verde, along with over 15 Ministers and high-level dignitaries from 29 countries.

The Forum has become a key event for policy discussions on Africa. This is the first time that India participated at a Ministerial level.

MoS's participation in the Dakar Forum underscored the importance that India attaches to the peace, security and development of Africa.

"Glad to participate at the opening session of Dakar International Forum on Peace &Security in Africa, inaugurated by President of Senegal, HE Macky Sall in Dakar. Presidents of Angola and Cabo Verde, several Ministers and high level dignitaries were present," tweeted Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan addressed the Forum on the topic "Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa" along with the FM of The Gambia Dr Mamadou Tangara, FM of Libya Najla Al-Mangouch, FM of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, Acting FM of Sudan Ali Elsadig Ali, FM of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, UNOWAS Giovanie Biha, added the press release.

"India-Africa partnership is strengthened by long-standing friendship, shared struggles against colonialism, diaspora connect & common developmental challenges. India supports Africa's developmental priorities & remains committed to its journey towards the attainment of SDGs and Agenda 2063," tweeted Muraleedharan.

He highlighted India's peacekeeping contributions, and assistance during Covid-19 in the form of vaccines, Climate Action, and development partnerships apart from stressing the need for UNSC reforms.

He also emphasized the need for greater investment in agriculture, and the need for adopting Ayurveda, Mission LiFE and clean energy.

He reiterated the ten guiding principles on India-Africa engagement as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Ugandan Parliament in July 2018 and emphasized that all countries should work together to ensure that Africa does not once again turn into a theatre of rival ambitions, but becomes a nursery of Africa's youth, added the release.

"The Forum has become an important place for policy discussions on sovereignty and security aspects of Africa. India strongly supports the development priorities of Africa guided by 10 principles laid down by PM Modi at Ugandan Parliament in 2018," said Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan also called for a development paradigm that is Africa-led and Africa-owned and centered on the progress and development of the people of Africa.

"The deep bonds of solidarity between India & Africa represent a defining partnership of the Global South. We always pitch for Africa-led and Africa-owned development model," said Muraleedharan.

During the visit, MoS interacted with the Indian community in Dakar and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali celebrations.

Also, being the eve of National Unity Week, MoS was joined by the Indian community in forming a Unity Chain to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

