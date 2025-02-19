New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday held talks with Fijian Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

The two discussed about enhancing cooperation on mobility of skilled workers to Fiji.

In a post o X, Margherita said, "Pleased to welcome Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations of Fiji today. Discussed ways and means to further deepen our bilateral ties including on enhancing cooperation on mobility of skilled workers to Fiji."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

Jaishankar stated that it is always nice to hear Rabuka's views and insights. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.

"An honour to meet PM & FM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji this evening. Always nice to hear his recollections, views and insights," Jaishankar posted on X.

On Tuesday, Fijian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Fiji and India have reaffirmed committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations and collaboration with focus in the key areas such as infrastructure development, renewable energy, climate change, health, information technology, education, sustainable agriculture and promoting cultural and people-to-people ties.

This was conveyed to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Raijeli Taga while receiving an introductory courtesy call from the new High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Suneet Mehta. The meeting held at the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Suva, provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ongoing projects and explore potential future collaborations to deepen the engagements.

Taga in her remarks acknowledged the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, especially through initiatives that align with Fiji's development goals. She extended appreciation to the Government of India for its commitment to supporting Fiji in major development projects, such as the 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital in Fiji, the ministry said. (ANI)

