Bangkok [Thailand], July 21 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh arrived in Bangkok on Friday to attend the second edition of the North-East India Festival and also held a meeting with Thailand's Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Mr Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand at the historic juncture of 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations as well as #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @MEAIndia," Singh tweeted.

The second edition of the North-East India Festival will commence from July 29 to 31 at Bangkok's Central World.

Taking to Twitter, Singh tweeted, "Festival will showcase Tourism, Trade & Investment potential of Northeastern region, and boost P2P exchanges between India & ASEAN."

The Festival assumes special significance this year as India and Thailand are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The Festival is being organized by the Embassy of India in association with the North Eastern states of India and Trend MMS, India.

The first edition of the North-East India Festival was held in Bangkok in 2019, which opened substantial business opportunities for the North-East Indian business community, especially in the tourism, agro and food processing sectors, an MEA press release said.

The focus of the festival will be on trade, investment and tourism promotion and exchanges in the field of culture, education and people-to-people connections.

The three-day event will be inaugurated at a grand ceremony at Centara Grand, Bangkok, on 30 July 2022. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Thailand and MoS, will be the chief guest at the festival.

The Festival will also be attended by the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, alongwith other Ministers and senior Government officials from the North-Eastern states of India. Ministers and senior officials from various Ministries of the Kingdom of Thailand are also expected to attend the Festival.

Besides, a large contingent of artists, craftsmen, business persons and exhibitors, tour operators and academicians from the North-Eastern states of India will be travelling to Bangkok to participate in this Festival and hold B2B meetings as well as academic exchanges.

This Festival is expected to boost trade, connectivity, tourism, people-to-people connections, and cultural integration between the North Eastern States and South East Asia. (ANI)

