New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan today held a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from South Korea. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various areas of cooperation, including parliamentary exchanges, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

V Muraleedharan expressed confidence that the "special strategic partnership" between the two nations will further enhance. Sharing details regarding the meeting, V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleased to receive a Parliamentary delegation from Republic of Korea. Discussed several areas of cooperation including Parliamentary exchanges, trade, investment,& people to people ties. Confident that Special Strategic Partnership between 2 countries will strengthen further."

Earlier on November 25, the Ministry of Defence announced that the Indian Naval ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta completed their visit to South Korea. During their stay in Busan, the Indian naval ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta participated in multiple activities with South Korea, including official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures.

The Commanding Officers of both Indian ships held a meeting with Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, the Commander Republic of Korea Fleet, the Ministry of Defence said in the release. Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun welcomed the Indian ships and discussed ways to further enhance maritime cooperation between the navies of India and South Korea.

Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to South Korea Amit Kumar. On departure from Busan, INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta undertook a maritime partnership exercise with South Korea's navy ship No Jeok Bon, the Ministry of Defence said in the release. The exercise between navies of South Korea and India demonstrated the friendship between the two nations and further strengthened interoperability between the navies. (ANI)

