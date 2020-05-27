World News | Moscow to Ease Some Lockdown Measures on June 1

World. (File Image)

Moscow, May 27 (AP) Moscow's mayor announced easing lockdown restrictions in the city on June 1, ?iting the slowing of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia's capital.

Speaking at a teleconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says people can take walks at designated times after remaining under a stay-at-home order since March 31.

Also Read | DHFL Promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan Sent to Judicial Custody till June 11: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

He also announced plans to reopen non-food stores and services such as laundries, dry cleaners, and repair shops. Moscow, with a total of 171,443 confirmed coronavirus cases, accounts for a little less than half of Russia's caseload of 370,000.

It's about 55 per cent of the country's virus death toll. Sobyanin says the number of new infections in the city and hospitalizations, has been going down in the past two weeks.

Also Read | India-China Stand off in Ladakh: Donald Trump Says US Ready to Mediate 'Their Raging Border Dispute'.

On Wednesday, Moscow health officials announced 2,140 new cases, which is more than two times lower than two weeks ago. Russia's coronavirus statistics have raised multiple questions among experts, who suggest the numbers may be higher. Russian authorities dispute that, hailing the effectiveness of the country's lockdown measures. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)