Moscow [Russia], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 16 over the past day to 5,100, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 16 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 15. (ANI/Sputnik)

