Moscow [Russia], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 5,180, with 16 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in an update on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 16 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said.

On Saturday, 18 people died in Moscow due to coronavirus-related complications. (ANI/Sputnik)

