Moscow [Russia], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow has registered 14 deaths due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's toll to 4,389, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the virus died in Moscow.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 636,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the fourth biggest number of coronavirus cases -- 800,849 ones -- with 588,774 recoveries and 13,046 fatalities. The worst-hit country is the United States with over 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Brazil comes second with more than 2.2 million infected people, while India is third with over 1.2 million patients. (Sputnik/ANI)

