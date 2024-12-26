World News | Mozambique: At Least 33 People Killed, 15 Injured and 1500 Prisoners Escape After Suspected Riot in Maputo Jail

Maputo [Mozambique], December 26 (ANI): At least 33 people were killed and 15 others injured while over 1,500 prisoners escaped after a suspected riot inside a jail in Mozambique's capital Maputo, Al Jazeera reported, citing authorities.

Police general commander Bernardino Rafael said on Wednesday that 150 of the prisoners who escaped from the prison in Maputo have been recaptured.

Mozambique is witnessing escalating civil unrest related to the election held in October, which extended long-ruling party Frelimo's stay in power, Al Jazeera reported. Opposition groups and their supporters have said that the election was rigged.

Bernardino Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot. However, Mozambique's Justice Minister told local private broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest began in the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.

Speaking at a media briefing, Rafael said, "The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail," Al Jazeera reported. The identities of those killed and injured were not clear.

The prisoners overpowered guards and seized AK-47 rifles, which allowed them to flee the correctional facility, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said in a report.

Speaking to SABC, Mozambican journalist Clemente Carlos said that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season as less number guards were on duty in comparison to regular working days, Al Jazeera reported.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, stated, "This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique."

"Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation," Nuvunga added.

Earlier, at least 21 people, including two police officers, were confirmed dead during two days of violence over election results on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on petrol stations, police stations, and banks. The fatalities rose the death toll in Mozambique to 151 since October 21, according to election monitoring group Plataforma Decide. (ANI)

