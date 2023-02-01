London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain has slammed the Pakistan government over a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar on Monday which left 100 people dead.

The MQM supremo lambasted the PML-N-led government and the armed forces who held neighbouring Afghanistan solely responsible for the Peshawar suicide bombing. He expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families.

The explosion took place in the mosque's central hall on Monday at around 1 pm after a suicide bomber blew himself up.

Hussain also slammed the caretaker minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over his "foolish" statement that government will not allow any terrorist group to operate in Pakistan. He questioned whether the suicide bombing that took place in Peshawar was a result of his permission.

He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government had left the port city of Karachi at the mercy of terrorists and gangs of criminals.

MQM supremo criticized Pakistan Defence minister Khawaja Muhammed Asif for his statement that it was a promising sign that the people were holding protest rallies in condemnation of the terrorist organisations.

Hussain said that Khawaja Muhammed Asif did not hold the armed forces responsible for not curbing the menace of terrorism.

He criticised the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government for carrying out genocide of Muhajirs in Karachi and other Muhajir-populated cities. He called PML-N an enemy as all military crackdowns against Mohajirs were conducted under the government of the PML-N.

Hussain said that it was the MQM that introduced a locality-guarding concept under which the people performed vigilance services on their own without any financial burden on any government.

After the Peshawar mosque blast, a faction of the TTP claimed responsibility for the attack but hours later a TTP spokesperson tweeted distancing itself from the claim and said their policy does not include targeting mosques, as per the Dawn report. Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud said that the rescue and search operation at the blast site has been completed. (ANI)

