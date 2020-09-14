New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian Navy on Monday informed that Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond is safe and stable after sailors undertook deballasting measure on the ship.

"MT New Diamond (Sri Lankan vessel) safe and stable. Sailors undertook deballasting from Engine Room to Ballast Tanks. All leaks on hull sealed. Tug Boka Expedition took over 2 pm, 13 Sep. MT New Diamond assessed pollution free and ready to be towed," Indian Navy tweeted.

MT New Diamond which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, is stable and safe 95 kilometres from Sri Lanka coast, Navy said.

A joint team of Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy and a diving team had completed underwater inspection.MT New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

