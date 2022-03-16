Texas [US], March 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Multiple people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup collided in western Texas, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The crash involved members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament, said an NBC report, quoting university officials.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Coast of Fukushima, Tsunami Alert Issued.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0117 GMT Wednesday) on a two-lane road about 14 km from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.

There were deaths in both vehicles, and both caught fire after the crash, he said.

Also Read | Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!.

"Both suffered extremely heavy damage," Blanco said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.'

The university, which is in Hobbs, New Mexico, said in a post on social media that it was attempting to notify family members of the people involved in the accident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)