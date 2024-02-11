Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Mumbai], February 11 (ANI): Bandra Kurla Police registered a case against an unknown person on Saturday for allegedly sending a threat email to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, the email was received from the address rkgtrading777@gamil.com around 3.50 am on Saturday.

Officers at the Bandra-Kurla police station said a case was registered against an unknown person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that further investigation was underway.

In the email, the unknown sender identified himself as an absconding US citizen, the police informed, adding that the accused threatened to blow up the American consulate and kill all US citizens working there.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

