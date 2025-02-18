Munich [Germany], February 18 (ANI): Namkyi, a former Tibetan political prisoner, arrived in Munich, Germany, accompanied by key representatives from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) to deliver her testimony and raise awareness about the ongoing struggles of Tibetans.

Dukthen Kyi, Head of the Tibet Advocacy Section at the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), and Phuntsok Topgyal, EU Advocacy Officer of the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, joined Namkyi as part of a delegation aimed at raising international awareness about the plight of Tibetan political prisoners, according to CTA.

Also Read | Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu Present (Watch Video).

The delegation's arrival on February 15, coincided with the Munich Security Conference, providing a timely opportunity to call attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Tibet and the urgent need for international support. Namkyi's testimony, shared in front of a distinguished audience, including Markus Rinderspacher, Vice President of the Bavarian State Parliament, and Wolfgang Grader, Chairman of TID, shed light on the harrowing conditions faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

In her testimony, Namkyi stated, "I am fully aware that by publicly sharing my testimony, my family and relatives in Tibet may face severe consequences. However, despite these risks, I have chosen to speak out because silence would only prolong the suffering of many Tibetan political prisoners. I am here today to seek support from the international community and human rights organisations to stand with the Tibetan people enduring hardship under Chinese oppression."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 18: Ramakrishna Paramahansa, J-Hope, Manu Bhaker and John Travolta - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 18.

Her speech, which lasted approximately one and a half hours at Kulturzentrum GOROD in Munich, was followed by a Question and Answer session that allowed for an open dialogue on Tibet's ongoing human rights crisis.

The event was attended by more than 80 people, including Tibetans, non-Tibetans, and key figures such as Zumretay Arkin, Vice President of the Uyghur World Congress, and representatives from the Christian Chinese community and the International Society for Human Rights.

This gathering served as an essential platform to call for stronger international solidarity in advocating for Tibet's fundamental freedoms and self-determination, CTA stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)