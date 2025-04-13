Balochistan [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has described the Murgaap incident as a defining moment in its political journey, claiming it exposed state-sponsored infiltrators and reinvigorated the Baloch liberation movement.

The party paid tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Baloch, Lala Munir Baloch, and Sher Muhammad Baloch, whose deaths, it said, derailed adversarial plans and revealed betrayal within their own ranks, The Balochistan Post reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration's Decision To Exempt Smartphones, Computers and Electronics From Reciprocal Tariffs Gives India Edge Over China, Say Industry Experts.

At a central event commemorating the incident, BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch asserted that the Baloch people have withstood over seven decades of systemic suppression under Pakistani rule, spanning three generations. He credited this prolonged resistance with shaping a politically conscious and ideologically committed cadre, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

"The Murgaap episode reshaped the direction of our national movement," Naseem remarked. "Our martyrs' sacrifices not only challenged external threats but also exposed internal betrayal."

Also Read | Hamas Releases Video of Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander (Watch Video).

In addition to the central observance, BNM chapters in Awaran and Gwadar also hosted events. Prominent party figures, including Vice Chairman Babul Latif, Secretary General Dil Murad Baloch, and other senior members, addressed attendees.

The Balochistan Post reported that they voiced strong criticism of what they called government-led efforts to divide the movement, singling out parties such as the Balochistan National Democratic Party (BNDP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) as tools of state manipulation.

Ghulam Muhammad Baloch's role in preserving the BNM's core principles was highlighted. Leaders said he resisted internal schemes aimed at weakening the party and motivated activists to stay true to the cause. They argued that his leadership was instrumental in maintaining the movement's ideological integrity, The Balochistan Post reported.

One speaker alleged that individuals like Tabib Asghar and Tabib Akbar had abandoned the struggle for personal gain, accusing them of collaborating with the state. The murder of Fida Ahmed was also referenced as part of a broader effort to silence dissent, with speakers saying that Ghulam Muhammad Baloch carried forward his ideological legacy.

Concluding the commemorations, party officials expressed confidence in BNM's current direction, stating that it remains a growing political force. They reiterated that the path to national liberation is long and demanding but emphasised that the movement is on course to achieve its goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)