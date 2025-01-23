Washington, Jan 23 (AP) Elon Musk is clashing with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the Stargate artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project touted by US President Donald Trump, the latest in a feud between the two tech billionaires that started on OpenAI's board and is now testing Musk's influence with the new president.

Trump on Tuesday talked up a joint venture investing up to USD 500 billion through a new partnership formed by OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, alongside Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, is already starting to build out data centres and the electricity generation needed for the further development of fast-evolving AI technology.

Trump declared it "a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential" under his new administration, with an initial private investment of USD 100 billion that could reach five times that sum.

But Musk, a close Trump advisor who helped bankroll his campaign and now leads a government cost-cutting initiative, questioned the value of the investment hours later.

"They don't actually have the money," Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

"SoftBank has well under USD 10B secured. I have that on good authority."

Altman responded on Wednesday to say Musk was "wrong, as you surely know" and inviting Musk to come visit the first site in Texas that is already under construction.

"(T)his is great for the country. i realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you'll mostly put (America) first," Altman wrote, using a US flag emoji to represent America.

Behind the feud

The public clash over Stargate is part of a years-long dispute between Musk and Altman that began with a boardroom rivalry over who should run OpenAI, which both men helped found.

Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the artificial intelligence company last year alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits.

Musk has since escalated the dispute, adding new claims and asking for a court order that would stop OpenAI's plans to convert itself into a for-profit business more fully. A hearing is set for early February in a California federal court.

The world's richest man, whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX and X, last year started his own rival AI company, xAI, that is building its own big data centre in Memphis, Tennessee.

Musk says it faces unfair competition from OpenAI and its close business partner Microsoft, which has supplied the huge computing resources needed to build AI systems such as ChatGPT.

When did Stargate start?

Tech news outlet The Information first reported on an OpenAI data centre project called Stargate in March 2024, indicating that it's been in the works long before Trump announced it.

Another company -- Crusoe Energy Systems -- announced last July it was building a large and "specially designed AI data centre" outside Abilene, Texas, at a site run by energy technology company Lancium.

Crusoe and Lancium said in a joint statement at the time that the project was "supported by a multibillion-dollar investment" but didn't disclose its backers.

AI technology requires huge amounts of electricity to build and operate and both companies said project would be powered with renewable sources such as nearby solar farms, in a way that Lancium CEO Michael McNamara said would "deliver the maximum amount of green energy at the lowest possible cost".

Crusoe said it would own and develop the facility.

It's not clear how and when that project became the first phase of the Stargate investment revealed by Trump.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said on Tuesday that the Abilene project is the first of about 10 data centre buildings currently being built and that number could expand to 20.

Where is Microsoft?

Missing from Trump's press conference on Tuesday was Microsoft, which has long supported OpenAI with billions of dollars in investments and enabling its data centres to be used to build the models behind ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

Microsoft said this week it is also investing in the Stargate project but put out a statement noting that its OpenAI partnership will "evolve" in a way that enables OpenAI "to build additional capacity, primarily for research and training of models".

Asked about Musk's comments on the Stargate deal during a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pivoted to his company's own USD 80 billion plan to build out its global AI infrastructure, of which USD 50 billion is being spent in the US.

“Look, all I know is, I'm good for my USD 80 billion," Nadella said, laughing. (AP)

