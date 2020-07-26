Lahore [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): An activist of Dawat-e-Islami (Beraillwi), who is also a caretaker of Mazar of Muslim prophet Hazrat Shah Kaku Chesti in Lahore has threatened the minority Sikh community saying that Pakistan is an Islamic nation that belongs to Muslims.

In a video, Sohail Butt, who also runs a shop in Landa Bazar, along with some local activists have occupied the land of Gurudwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh and has threatened Gopal Singh Chawla, the former chief of Pakistan Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PGPC) who hoisted Shri Nishan Sahib (a Sikh symbol) at the gurudwara last year.

Sohail claims that the land on which Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh and its adjoining 4-5 kanals of Gurdwara land belong to Mazar of Muslim prophet Hazrat Shah Kaku Chesti and adjoining Masjid Shaheed Ganj.

Sources reveal that Sohail Butt did this on the direction of some land mafia and one ISI officer namely Zain Saab.

Sohail said in a video that Pakistan being an Islamic nation only belongs to Muslims. He said, "Duration the creation of Pakistan in 1947, some 20 lakh Muslims sacrificed their lives. And these Sikhs are showing hooliganism. This is an Islamic nation, how can they show hooliganism. Historical records show that this site belongs to us."

In his video, he spoke against Sikh community leader Gopal Singh Chawla and one Fauja Singh, a former Sikh militant residing in this Gurdwara.

Replying to a statement made by Gopal Chawla about the treatment of Sikhs in Pakistan, Sohail Butt said, "Gopal Singh Chawla had accused Pakistan while standing at the premises of this mazar last year. Why they (Sikhs) are turning out to be evil men? What is the reason behind the emergence of Sikh gurudwaras in the past 10-15 years? Pakistan was created on a two-nation theory. This is intolerable as when Chawla threatens us that he will come with a group of Sikhs and occupy the land belonging to mazar".

He added, "Pakistan is our country and we are faithful to this country, our religion and this holy site. Gopal Singh Chawla is a liar and he threatened us at our site. He was showing his hold on this land but he must show some proof that this site belongs to the Sikhs".

Gurudwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh is situated in Lahore where Bhai Taru Singh was martyred by Zakariya Khan where he had his head scalped rather than cutting hair or converting to Islam.

There are several historical Sikh gurudwaras in Pakistan which are either in dilapidated condition or they are occupied by the land mafia and locals.

The Sikhs are facing persecution across Pakistan. There are many instances of Sikh girls being kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslims. (ANI)

