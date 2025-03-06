Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 6 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, welcomed the recommendations of the emergency Arab summit, the Summit for Palestine, hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The summit affirmed the adoption of the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza without the displacement of its residents and without compromising the fundamental principles of the Palestinian cause.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, expressed the Council's support for the final communique of the summit, which has resolutions reiterating that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue for the Arab world and for all nations and peoples yearning for peace.

The statement also rejects all attempts to undermine the rights of the Palestinian people and supports efforts to uphold the ceasefire in its second and third phases, leading to a permanent cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, including the Salah al-Din (Philadelphia) Corridor.

Furthermore, the statement stresses the need to allow the unimpeded entry of humanitarian and relief aid and to find a just resolution to the Palestinian cause.

The Council also commends the summit's recommendations calling for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, including all its provisions. It further demands the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Lebanon to internationally recognised borders while reaffirming support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.

Furthermore, the Council strongly condemns Israeli attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic and calls on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to enforce international law, compel Israel to halt its aggression, and withdraw from all occupied Syrian territories.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterates its support for Arab and Muslim nations' efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause, ensuring the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council categorically rejects any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land--whether within or beyond their territories--under any pretext, circumstance, or justification. It calls for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for more than 70 years, as a vital step towards fostering peace and stability in the region and the world. (ANI/WAM)

