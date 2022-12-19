Nairobi [Kenya], December 19 (ANI): Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on Sunday hailed the French football team's performance after their close defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

In a tweet post, Ruto termed the French national team as a 'African team', in an apparent reference to the notable presence of the African descent players on the French side.

"Congratulations Argentina for winning the World Cup. My African team at the world Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home," Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto tweeted after the match.

In a tweet prior to the World Cup final, the Kenyan president said he was "supporting the African team in the world Cup finals." "Good luck Rachel (wife) and kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way expecting fine football," he had said.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Shortly after the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout.

In a Twitter post, he said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing in this victory.

The Prime Minister also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance.

French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly distraught French football team after their loss in the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday.

After the agonising defeat in a tense penalty shootout, Macron approached the football field in Lusail Stadium to console the French players. In one of the photos making rounds on the internet, the French President was seen on his haunches, consoling a dejected Kylian Mbappe.

In another video posted on his Twitter handle, Macron was seen consoling all the players after France's 4-2 defeat in the penalties.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he tweeted moments after the defeat of France. (ANI)

