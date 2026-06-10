World News | 'My Friend, Brother, Mentor': Bhutanese PM Pens Heartfelt Letter as PM Modi Completes Historic 12-year Tenure

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended wishes on behalf of the King, the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

In a heartfelt letter shared on X, he called PM Modi his friend, brother and mentor and recalled how since their first meeting in 2014 the leaders have seen sustained momentum in their ties.

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He termed it a moment of historic significance for India and hailed PM Modi's leadership prowess in guiding India through a transformative period.

The Bhutanese PM recalled his first meeting with PM Modi in 2014 and noted how since then conversations between the two have ranged from matters of development to opportunities for the societies.

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"True friendship is built on trust, respect and mutual understanding. These qualities have defined my relationship with Prime Minister Modi and have long underpinned the unique and enduring partnership between Bhutan and India".

He highlighted how the people of Bhutan have always regarded India as the closest frienf and most trusted partner.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, this friendship has grown from strength to strength, marked by mutual support, understanding and a shared vision for peace, prosperity and the well-being of our peoples".

He fondly referred to PM Modi as "Barai Bhai" or elder brother and said that over the years, PM Modi has listened with patience and shared thoughts, extended support for Bhutan's aspirations for future.

He lauded how India has seen growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he often draws inspiration from PM Modi.

"His work ethic, attention to detail and relentless pursuit of results demonstrate what can be achieved when leadership is guided by purpose and conviction."

The Bhutanese PM said, "Under his (PM Modi) leadership, India has expanded its economic influence, embraced technological innovation, strengthened its infrastructure and elevated its standing in global affairs. Equally important, he has emerged as a strong voice for the aspirations of developing countries and the Global South, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable international order".

https://x.com/tsheringtobgay/status/2064601051127533778?s=20

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India and expressed optimism on further deepening the ties between the two countries.

https://x.com/GiorgiaMeloni/status/2064606040730095712?s=20

PM Meloni joins the list of global leaders who have extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone.

European Council Chief Antonio Costa also congratulated PM Modi and hailed how under his "visionary leadership", the relations between the EU and India are stronger than ever--recalling the historic summit earlier this year.

"I look forward to our continued cooperation, partnership and friendship", he added.

https://x.com/eucopresident/status/2064580866207056231?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)