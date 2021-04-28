By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has expressed his solidarity with the country and said his "heart bleeds" when he sees messages or pictures of people looking for hospital beds on social media while noting that people here are very resilient and "we'll get through this together".

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Wednesday, the German envoy said India has helped the world and also Germany during the situation created by COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines, and "now we just need to give back to our friends".

"I feel half Indian and half German. My heart bleeds when I see on social media, messages/pictures of people looking for hospital beds etc. People here are very resilient. We'll get through this together, and one day we will again see the beauty of India," the envoy said.

"Pictures and the scenes from hospitals are seen everywhere in the world. All the countries, especially friendly countries, are stepping up. Germany is stepping up and also the EU," he added.

Referring to the demand for oxygen and medicines, Lindner said that Germany is ready to transport a large oxygen production plant for which they are in close contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross and others to see how to bring it here," the envoy said.

"We are working on this. Won't say it is coming in the next two-three days. Give us a week. It is about logistics. When it is here you will see it make quite a lot of difference," he added.

The ambassador said that a big oxygen plant is very useful as it can be used to refill oxygen cylinders.

"Of course, there will also be Mobil X oxygen plants which at the moment I understand are being brought to India by the IAF," he said.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The country reported over 3.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)