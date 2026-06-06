World News | Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Italy's National Day Celebration in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended Italy's National Day celebration hosted by the Embassy of the Italian Republic to the UAE at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, where Italy showcased the strength of its strategic partnership and expanding relations with the UAE.

The event was attended by Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ahmad, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Defence Communications at the UAE Ministry of Defence, alongside a number of senior Emirati officials, ambassadors, business leaders and prominent members of the Italian community in the UAE. Guests were welcomed by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the UAE.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Fanara recalled that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first G7 and G20 leader to visit the UAE during a time of conflict - a testament to the strength of bilateral ties. "A true friend reveals himself in times of need", he said, expressing gratitude to the UAE Armed Forces for their steadfast protection and to the many Italian companies that have chosen the UAE as their second home and generously supported the celebrations as sponsors. He expressed confidence that both countries will emerge stronger, together - the spirit of this year's celebrations' motto.

The celebration welcomed more than 1,000 guests and featured a performance by the Youth Orchestra and Choir under the baton of Maestro Aldo Dotto, with Christian Caiazza, violinist of the UAE National Orchestra, as featured soloist. The two national anthems were performed by Sophie Fanara, in a moment that movingly united the spirit of both nations.

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The evening celebrated the enduring appeal of the "Made in Italy", with a curated showcase spanning luxury, fashion, jewellery, automotive, design, food and beverage, and advanced technologies. From iconic architectural landmarks to luxury retail and hospitality, Italian companies and professionals continue to shape the UAE's urban, cultural and economic landscape.

The Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - was illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag to mark the occasion, offering a luminous symbol of bilateral friendship.

The UAE remains Italy's largest trading partner in the Middle East, with bilateral trade and investment expanding across luxury goods, energy, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, technology, healthcare, aerospace, and sustainable development. Hundreds of Italian companies operate across the Emirates, while Emirati investment in Italy continues to grow, creating new opportunities in hospitality, real estate, and technology. (ANI/WAM)

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