Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] March 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala was abuzz with spiritual fervor as over 700 Tibetans, including monks and former monks of the Namgyal Monastery, gathered to offer special long life prayers for the Dalai Lama.

The event, held at the monastery, was also attended by Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who described the experience as "extraordinary" and "profound."

Speaking to media, Richard Gere said, "This pooja for His Holiness was very special. I have seen and been part of many 'long life' Poojas but this was an extraordinary one, very profound, very deep. His Holiness spoke beautifully about his place in the world and with a sense of gratitude and also responsibility, his holiness said this is his 90th year of spreading Buddha Dharma around the world... He also talked about Tibetans inside Tibet and how much he cares about them, and he also talked about the Chinese and how much he cares about them too, and how much Buddha Dharma can help them and remove their sufferings so it was an incredible time."

Thubten Wangchen, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, called it a "fantastic moment" with the Dalai Lama. He shared that the Dalai Lama had spoken about his life's work, benefiting all sentient beings, and his dream, inspired by the deity Palden Lhamo, to live for 130 years and continue serving humanity.

Thubten Wangchen, a Member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "It is a very special day for us because we have offered his holiness a long life prayer by the Gaden Phodrang (office of the Dalai Lama) and the Namgyal monastery and ex monks from Namgyal from all over the world we have gathered here today so this was so fantastic moment with His Holiness. His Holiness also spoke, he said that he has been doing whole of his life to benefit all sentient beings and through the promotion of not only Buddhist, not only to the devoted people but whole world is thinking and he had a dream by the Palden Lhamo (official deity of Tibetans) that he is going to stay here for 130 years so therefore he will remain long and he will really serve as before for the mankind."

Lobsang Tsamten, a former monk of Namgyal Monastery, felt fortunate to attend the ceremony, which drew people from around the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The event was a testament to the Dalai Lama's enduring impact and the devotion of his followers.

Tamsen told ANI, "This is so important event for us and we are fortunate to be here today as this is a special occasion for long life ceremony to his holiness the Dalai Lama here at the Gaden Phodrang and also the Namgyal monastery and former monks from this monastery the people who came here from all over the world- United States, Canada, many parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and of course it's our second home in India so many of us have gathered here and then weather was also excellent so this is the happiest day for us."

The Dalai Lama, who is celebrating his 90th year of spreading Buddha Dharma globally, expressed his gratitude and sense of responsibility. He spoke about his concerns for Tibetans inside Tibet and his desire to help the Chinese people through Buddha Dharma. (ANI)

