Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 (ANI): Namibia on Wednesday joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance.

During a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Namibia, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said, "Namibia is joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and it is also joining the global biofuel alliance... Both sides also touched upon multilateral issues.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure was established in 2019 under the leadership of the Government of India and with the support of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

It is a multi-stakeholder global partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks, the private sector, and academic institutions.It aims to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

It seeks to rapidly expand the development and retrofit of resilient infrastructure to respond to the Sustainable Development Goals imperatives of expanding universal access to basic services, enabling prosperity and decent work.

The Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) was launched by PM Modi along with the leaders of the US, Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Singapore, Bangladesh, Mauritius and the UAE on September 9 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, as a Chair's initiative, as per MEA.

GBA has also significantly enhanced its presence on the global pedestal by representation at international forums such as COP28 (Dubai), World Economic Forum (Switzerland), India Energy Week 2024 and World Biogas Summit 2024 (UK).

GBA was also invited as an International Organisation to the Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under the G20 presidency of Brazil and the International Forum on Sustainable Biofuels under the Italian G7 Presidency, it added.

Namibia also condemned terrorism in all its manifestations, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India, said Ravi during the special briefing.

Adressing the special briefing, he stated, "There was condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the Namibian expressed solidarity for India."

Further, the MEA secretary highlighted that India and Namibia have discussed expanding their cooperation in capacity building, with several significant agreements and announcements made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Namibia.

"We have discussed both sides to expand this possibility of enhancing the cooperation in the capacity building. There were a few announcements today in terms of the agreements," he said.

Highlighting the primary outcomes, he affirmed that, "the memorandum of understandings were one relating to setting up of entrepreneurship center in Namibia and the second is cooperation in the health and there were three announcements made, one relating to the UPI, Unified Payment Interface, second one is Namibia joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure and Namibia also joining the Global Biofuel Alliance. "

"These are very significant for bilateral cooperation, and we believe that the visit of PM Modi will provide further impetus to our relationship," he added.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateralism for South-South cooperation and finding solutions to challenges faced by countries in the Global South. The MEA stated, "There was a clear understanding by both the leaders that it's very important that multilateralism is strengthened for the South-South cooperation and that both sides are able to find solutions for the challenges that the countries in the global south are facing. So there was a deep understanding on how India and Namibia can partner in this area."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his five-nation tour and departed for New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the end of a significant diplomatic journey that took him to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and finally Namibia.

PM Modi started his five-nation tour on July 2 and concluded it on July 9, marking a busy week-long diplomatic engagement. (ANI)

