Windhoek [Namibia], June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Namibia on Wednesday recorded 45 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase since the virus was reported in the country in March last year.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the 45 cases were recorded from ten districts in the country.

"With concern we continue to record a high number of deaths due to COVID-19. Patients are urged to visit health facilities as early as possible for medical assistance. Late health seeking behavior leads to high mortality," he said.

Namibia has so far recorded 77,333 COVID-19 positive cases, with a cumulative number of 1,224 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

