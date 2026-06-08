World News | NASA Astronauts on Moon Missions to Wear Prada-designed Water-cooled Garments Under Spacesuits

New York [US], June 8 (ANI): Italian luxury fashion house Prada's latest design innovation will be worn beneath NASA's next-generation lunar spacesuit on future Moon missions!

Both Prada. and Houston-based US startup Axiom Space have officially unveiled the high-performance inner layer for the spacesuits to be worn by NASA astronauts on the Moon, marking a unique collaboration between aerospace engineering and high-end fashion.

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NASA's Artemis III mission, currently targeted for 2026, aims to land on the Moon's South Pole. This marks the first human return to the lunar surface in over 50 years.

The new "Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment" (LCVG) is a specialised inner suit designed for the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), the next-generation spacesuit that will be used for NASA's Artemis III and IV missions.

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The LCVG serves as the critical layer worn directly against the astronaut's body. Its primary function is thermal regulation, which is vital as astronauts perform physically demanding spacewalks of up to eight hours. As crew members perform spacewalks, their bodies generate significant metabolic heat

The garment features an intricate network of tubes that circulate cold water across major muscle groups to absorb and carry away metabolic heat as per a statement by Axiom Space The key innovation in the Prada-designed inner suit is the inclusion of a fully redundant cooling circuit, a first for such garments.

This backup system ensures that if the primary cooling loop fails, a secondary system will activate to protect the astronaut from overheating in the harsh lunar environment.

Beyond cooling, the suit also manages ventilation.

A separate loop of tubes delivers fresh oxygen across the astronaut's face to wash away exhaled carbon dioxide, which is then routed back through a life-support system for scrubbing and recirculation.

"The future of space exploration will not be built by any one entity alone, and our partnership with Prada is proof of that. By bringing together the best in both aerospace engineering as well as luxury craftsmanship and advanced product development, we have developed a garment that neither company could have created independently, and that is exactly the kind of cross-industry thinking that will define the next era of human spaceflight," Jonathan Cirtain, CEO and President, Axiom Space, said.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability, expressed pride in the achievement.

"The LCVG collaboration draws on Prada's expertise in design, patternmaking, and advanced materials, resulting in a next-generation garment developed through advanced 3D modelling techniques that maintain cooling and ventilation while enhancing comfort during up to eight-hour spacewalks," Prada said in a statement.

"Every minute astronauts spend outside their vehicle, the LCVG is working to keep them safe," said Russell Ralston, Axiom Space Senior Vice President of Spacecraft Development.

"It manages their thermal environment, supports their breathing, and does it all while they're pushing their bodies to the limit. The work we have done with Prada has taken that capability to a level we could not have achieved alone."

The unveiling of the inner layer follows the 2024 debut of the AxEMU's outer layer at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan. (ANI)

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