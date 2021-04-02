Brussels [Belgium], April 2 (ANI): NATO accused Russia of undermining the efforts of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

According to Sputnik, "Aggravation in Donbas occurred on March 26 after shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region, where four Ukrainian soldiers were killed." Thereafter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the head of the general staff to the scene, and he himself said "in the near future he would discuss the situation with the leaders of the Normandy Four," as reported by Sputnik.

On Thursday, Zelensky's press service said that Kiev was counting on a political reaction from the NATO leadership to the aggravation of the situation in Donbas and the alleged build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

"Today, allies met in the North Atlantic Council to exchange views on the current security environment in the Black Sea region. Allies shared their concerns about Russia's recent large-scale military activities in and around Ukraine. Allies are also concerned about Russian violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the death of four Ukrainian soldiers last week," Sputnik quoted citing sources.

"Russia's destabilizing actions undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions through the OSCE brokered agreement of 27 July 2020. NATO continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We remain vigilant and continue to monitor the situation closely," the official said.

Ukraine and Russia have been embroiled in a deadly conflict since Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014. Moscow continues to support separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (ANI)

