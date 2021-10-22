Brussels [Belgium], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO defence ministers have agreed on the first artificial intelligence strategy, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"Allies have agreed at the first AI strategy. It will set standards for responsible use of AI in accordance with international law, outline how we are going to accelerate the adoption to AI in what we do, protect this technology and address the threats by the use of AI by adversaries," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Also Read | Jupiter Hit by Another Space Rock in Rare Views Captured by Skywatchers in Japan.

The NATO chief also said that allies signed an agreement to establish the NATO innovation fund and he expects "this fund to invest 1 billion euros [$1.1 billion] in innovation across the alliance working in emerging technologies". (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)