Tbilisi [Georgia], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi on Tuesday hosted five vessels of a response force of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country's Border Police said in a statement.

Five warships from Bulgarian, Italian, Romanian, Turkish and Spanish navies of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) were welcomed by local authorities in Georgia's western city of Batumi, before the Georgian Coast Guard and SNMCMG2 embark on joint drills, the statement said.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in Bangladesh: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?.

The drills will involve overseeing NATO's evaluation of the Georgian Coast Guard, and serve a wider goal of developing interoperability between Georgian and NATO maritime forces, the statement added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)