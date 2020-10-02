New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The second edition of Indian Navy (IN) - Bangladesh Navy (BN) Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal on October 3.

According to an official statement by the Indian Navy, Exercise Bongosagar, whose first edition was held in 2019, is aimed at developing inter-operability and joint operational skills through conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations.

In the upcoming edition of Exercise Bongosagar, ships from both navies will participate in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations, the Indian Navy said.

This exercise will be followed by the third edition of IN-BN Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in Northern Bay of Bengal from October 4-5, wherein IN and BN units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Conduct of CORPATs has strengthened understanding between both the navies and instituted measures to stop conduct of unlawful activities, the Indian Navy said.

"Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette are participating along with Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette. In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) would also be participating in the exercise," the statement read.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The people of India and Bangladesh also share close cultural bonds and a shared vision of democratic society and a rules-based order.

This edition of Exercise Bongosagar assumes greater significance since it is being conducted during Mujib Barsho, the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Exercise Bongosagar and IN - BN CORPAT will be undertaken over three days and reflects the priority that the Indian Navy accords to Bangladesh Navy as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). (ANI)

