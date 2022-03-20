Kabul [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): Navroz or Nowruz which marks the Persian and Iranian New Year will not be celebrated in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Nowruz, the day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

Also Read | China Releases Guidelines To Strengthen Governance Over Ethics in Science, Technology.

"We do not celebrate any ceremony that is not in Islam," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that their government would not celebrate Nowruz, as per media reports.

However, the spokesman claims that the group will not prevent people from celebrating Nowruz.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He Wants To Emulate India’s Foreign Policy.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the implementation of sharia law in Afghanistan. According to Human Rights Watch the LGBTQ+ Afghans were "sexually attacked, or explicitly threatened by Taliban members because of their sexual orientation or gender identity" after the group took over power in August last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)