Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): The fifth deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has left approximately 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with COVID, reported ARY News.

Initially, the Omicron strain was detected in some officers of the ATC control tower which infected the other officers and personnel at the airport.

The infected employees included senior officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control.

Furthermore, because of a lack of prevention measures at the Islamabad airport, it is expected that more employees will contract the infection. Thousands of travellers were being tested for COVID-19 at the airport, according to reports, reported the news channel.

The Islamabad airport is also crowded with people these days, because of a complete restoration of airline operations, which has become worrisome for airport officials.

Notably, Pakistan registered 7,678 COVID cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, official data showed on Friday morning. (ANI)

