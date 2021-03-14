Denver [US], March 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Almost 2,000-weekend flights have been cancelled in Denver, Colorado because of an upcoming snowstorm, The Denver Post reports.

On Saturday, at least 740 flights were cancelled, the newspaper said citing Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams, who said the cancellations were both takeoffs and arrivals. Another 1,120 Sunday flights have also been cancelled.

"There's no business like snow business! Snow is falling and crews are ready to go! They'll activate once we start to see accumulation on runways + roadways. Airlines are de-icing, so if you're flying out this afternoon, expect to de-ice before takeoff," the Denver International Airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Colorado Front Range urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Cheyenne, Wyoming, is under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday morning.

In February, storms and freezing temperatures in Texas and other states in the lower half of the US caused widespread power outages and disruptions. Dozens of deaths have been linked to the winter storms, half of them reported in Texas. (ANI/Sputnik)

