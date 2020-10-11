New Orleans (US), Oct 11 (AP) Nearly 370,000 customers in Louisiana are without power because of Hurricane Delta.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission on Sunday released its latest outage figures from the storm. In hard hit Cameron Parish, nearly three-quarters of customers don't have power.

Utility trucks could be seen driving westward along I-10 in the early morning hours, as crews worked to restore electricity.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to provide an update on the storm's impacts later in the day before meeting with officials in Allen and Evangeline parishes.

Delta stormed ashore Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane and then began weakening quickly over land. (AP)

